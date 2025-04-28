Backstage News On Indi Hartwell Signing With TNA Wrestling

Fightful Select released the following TNA news and notes coming out of the Rebellion pay-per-view event:

TNA Wrestling made a significant announcement on April 27th, revealing the signing of former WWE star Indi Hartwell. This news aligns with earlier reports from Fightful Select, which indicated that TNA had secured several international talents whose signings had yet to be officially disclosed. Sources suggest that the agreement with Hartwell had been in progress for approximately a month and was finalized around that time.

In other news from TNA Rebellion, there was concern regarding Leon Slater following a risky spot during the Ultimate X match. Slater executed a high-flying maneuver from the elevated structure, diving onto a group of wrestlers below. Fortunately, despite the precarious nature of the stunt, those backstage reported that Leon Slater appeared to be okay following the insane Ultimate X spot.