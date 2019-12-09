Backstage News On Oney Lorcan’s New WWE Contract

– According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Oney Lorcan had not officially signed his new WWE contract when he sent out the announcement tweet on Dec. 6. However, Lorcan has agreed to a new deal.

I AM PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT I HAVE AGREED TO A NEW MULTI YEAR CONTRACT AGREEMENT WITH WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT MAY THE WRESTLING GODS HAVE MERCY ON YOUR SOULS — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) December 7, 2019

In other Oney news, he deleted the tweet where he responded to Triple H’s statement saying talent should talk to management before they publicly ask for their release. Oney’s response noted, “THE MATURE PROFESSIONAL THING TO SAY WOULD BE NO COMMENT AND HAVE A PRIVATE CONVERSATION PROMOTER TO INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR INSTEAD OF BURYING TALENT PUBLICLY TO THE MEDIA THATS HOW I DO BUSINESS ITS ALL ABOUT THE GAME AND HOW YOU PLAY IT”