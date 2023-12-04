Backstage News on Randy Orton’s WWE Return

Randy Orton made his WWE return at Survivor Series after being sidelined with a back injury that resulted in him getting back fusion surgery and being sidelined for over a year. Now, he’s back on WWE TV as a member of SmackDown.

Fightful Select reports WWE wanted to capitalize off the buzz of his return, which is why they put him on Raw one week ago for a main event match. It also allowed him to wrap a couple of stories.

WWE wanted to give him closure with Jey Uso and the brief Judgment Day story that brought Orton back to TV.

Michael Hayes was producing segments for Orton on both Raw and SmackDown last week, which is important to note as when Orton had been off TV, Hayes had focused on all of Roman Reigns’ segments, and things directly related to him and The Bloodline. The majority of the Bloodline-contingent stories have had Hayes as the producer.

The report added that WWE has been happy with Orton’s return, his conditioning, and his performance since returning.