Backstage News on Return to WWE TV Next Week (POSSIBLE SPOILER)

– WrestlingInc.com reports that The Usos are rumored to be making a return to WWE TV next week on Friday Night Smackdown. The Usos are currently part of the Raw roster, and they’ve been off TV since July 29, where they were defeated by The OC in a match for the Raw tag team titles. Jimmy Uso was previously arrested in Pensacola, Florida on July 25 for a DUI charge.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be making its debut on the FOX Network on Friday, October 4. The show will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. It also marks Smackdown’s 20th anniversary.