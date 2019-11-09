Backstage News on Superstar No Longer Appearing on Raw (SPOILERS)

– It looks like the brief run on the Raw roster for Carolina (aka Catalina Garcia). Going by the TV taping spoilers, Carolina did not appear at yesterday’s Raw TV tapings in Manchester, England alongside Sin Cara. According to Dave Meltzer on today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Carolina’s time on Raw is done after she and Sin Cara lost their tag team match against Zelina Vega and Andrade.

According to Meltzer, Carolina was only brought to the main roster for the mixed tag team angle against Vega and Andrade, and now that they’ve lost, she will no longer be appearing on the red brand for the time being. However, Carolina will continue her work in NXT.