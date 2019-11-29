Backstage News on the Survivor Series Main Event, Vince McMahon Angry Backstage Over Match

– This week’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter had some backstage news on Sunday’s Survivor Series 2019 main event, which saw three women’s champions face off in a Triple Threat Match. It was NXT champ Shayna Baszler vs. Smackdown champ Bayley vs. Raw champ Becky Lynch. According to the report, the decision was made to put that match on last with the hope of building up Baszler for next year, with the match itself and post-match buildup suggesting that the plan was to groom Baszler to face Lynch. Additionally, the report notes that the original plan was for Baszler to move up to the main roster in 2020.

Ultimately, the match didn’t click as well as expected and had some awkward spots, despite the match reportedly being heavily worked on and practiced earlier. The report goes on to state that Vince McMahon “was really mad” about the match while it was going on, and there’s said to be a story “going around” that McMahon was apparently so angry about the match that he was informing the referee of high spots for the Superstars to perform as the match was still ongoing.

The Observer report added that sources within WWE only stated that McMahon was angry and that he had every right to be angry over the way the match went. However, the WWE sources deny that McMahon was feeding high spots to the referee while the match was going on.

Baszler was ultimately victorious in the Survivor Series main event match. She won the bout via submission.