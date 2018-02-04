Backstage News on Change to Original Main Event for NXT TakeOver: New Orleans (SPOILERS)

– Dave Meltzer stated on a recent edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio (via WrestlingInc.com) that the original main event at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans was going to be different than the currently planned match between Andrade Cien Almas and Aleister Black for the NXT Championship. According to Meltzer, Almas was originally going to defend his title against Lars Sullivan.

Sullivan didn’t appear at last week’s NXT TV tapings, and he hasn’t been in action at recent NXT house shows. Additionally, it was noted that Sullivan hasn’t been at the WWE Performance Center recently either. Meltzer is not clear on what happened with Sullivan, but Black did apparently replace Sullivan for the world title main event at TakeOver: New Orleans.

Sullivan’s last match was at the NXT TV tapings on January 4. He hasn’t been very active on social media since January 8, but he did post the following tweet today.