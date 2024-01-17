Backstage Note on Andrade El Idolo Leaving AEW, Update on WWE Return

– Fightful Select has an update on Andrade El Idolo leaving AEW and his rumored return to WWE. According to the report, while Andrade originally signed with AEW for a two-year deal in 2021, he had more time added on due to his layoff time due to injury. As a result, that ended up extending his deal through the end of 2023.

AEW talents reportedly said that Andrade often spoke openly about his contract status, and that his contract would be up in or around the end of last year. Multiple talents also said that Andrade had mentioned that he was planning to stay in AEW and considering another contract, but by the end of the deal, he was telling other wrestlers he was planning to return to WWE.

Andrade El Idolo is said to have informed AEW that he was finishing up with the company just days before World’s End, where he faced Miro in a losing effort. Several people in AEW reportedly expected Andrade to appear on WWE programming the week after he left AEW. If Andrade has signed a new WWE contract, he has not yet made an appearance. While Tony Khan left the door open for Andrade to return, several people that worked around the former WWE US Champion said it was a “frustrating process.”

Additionally, Fightful’s report notes that Charlotte Flair pushed Andrade to return to WWE. Also, Andrade is said to have pushed for his father-in-law Ric Flair to join AEW. While WWE sources would not confirm Andrade is on his way back, others have admitted that he’s likely to be there soon.

Andrade previously left WWE in March 2021 after requesting his release. He later debuted in AEW in June of that year.