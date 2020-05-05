Backstage Note on Bo Dallas Not Getting Released by WWE

– With a number of WWE Superstars getting released, some likely speculated on the WWE status of former 24/7 and tag team champion, Bo Dallas. As previously reported, WWE announced the release of Dallas’ former tag team partner and Raw tag title co-holder, Curtis Axel. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about the WWE status of Bo Dallas. According to Dave Meltzer, Dallas has not been released by the WWE.

Meltzer stated on Dallas, “Yes, Bo Dallas is still employed. I have no idea what the criteria is, but you know, he was — I know on like the list, if you look at the list of people that were probably going to be cut, I thought Bo Dallas was going to be pretty high on that list.” He added, “But for whatever reason, he probably never complained because everyone who ever complained were the ones who were let go.”

Dallas is the son of former WWE Superstar Mike Rotunda (aka IRS) and the brother of WWE Superstar The Fiend Bray Wyatt. As noted, Mike Rotunda was also on the list of producers who were either released or furloughed by WWE last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.