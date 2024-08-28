– Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman had a wild brawl last Monday on WWE Raw. What started as a singles match devolved into an all-out brawl that went outside the arena and into the parking lot. Eventually, Reed hit Strowman with a pipe and hit the Tsunami off a concrete wall onto Strowman, who was laying on the roof of a car. Fightful Select there was a lot of excitement backstage on how well the segment from Raw was executed on Monday.