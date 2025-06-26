– Fightful Select has an update on currently injured WWE Superstar and former Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green and why she didn’t appear on the June 13 edition of Friday Night SmackDown as originally planned. As noted, she suffered a broken nose during her title rematch against Zelina Vega at Saturday Night’s Main Event. After the match, Green wore a face mask while she was on TV, and she was going to compete in the Queen of the Ring tournament, but she didn’t appear at the June 13 edition of SmackDown in Lexington, Kentucky.

Fightful notes that Green didn’t travel to the tapings as she was dealing with a sinus infection that caused her to experience hearing loss, and she was also sent to the emergency room. Her sinus infection was reportedly unrelated to her broken nose injury.

Chelsea Green did end up appearing on the June 20 edition of SmackDown, and WWE producers are said to have been complimentary of Green’s quick turnaround. During the live USA Network broadcast, she lost to former WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a singles bout.