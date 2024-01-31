– Fightful Select has an update on changes made to last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw as a result of CM Punk suffering a torn triceps injury. According to the report, one of the creative changes that was made to the show due to Punk’s injury was the Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes segment that appeared during the show.

According to the report, the WWE Raw segment featuring Rollins encouraging Rhodes to face him for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 was added to Raw due to Punk’s injury. While it initially appeared that Cody Rhodes would pick Roman Reigns in a rematch from WrestleMania 39, the segment ended with Cody telling Seth that he’d sincerely think about his offer. Before the Royal Rumble, it looked like Rollins was a potential opponent who Punk could face at WrestleMania.

Additionally, Fightful Select reports that while fans have speculated that an audible was called during the men’s Rumble match last Saturday, the finish to the match was not changed. Cody Rhodes was reportedly always the scheduled winner for the Rumble match, and the finish for the match unfolded as it was originally planned despite Punk suffering an injury during the match. So, apparently, the finish was not improvised due to Punk tearing his triceps.

WWE has not yet announced the main title matchups for WrestleMania 40. The event is scheduled for April 6-7 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock.