Backstage Note On Possibility of GUNTHER vs. Goldberg In WWE
As previously reported, Goldberg appeared at WWE Bad Blood and got into an altercation with WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. GUNTHER insulted Goldberg multiple times while the former champion was in the audience, leading to him jumping the rail. Security prevented anything getting physical. Triple H later said ‘never say never’ to another Goldberg match during the press conference. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, at this time there are not any immediate plans for a match between GUNTHER and Goldberg.
The match can’t happen at Crown Jewel, where Goldberg used to get $2 million for matches, because GUNTHER is already slotted to face Cody Rhodes. It’s also not scheduled for Survivor Series or Wrestlemania. The card for the latter has not been made yet, although October is typically when the company begins to work on it.
