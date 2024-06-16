Backstage Note on Hangman Page’s Rumored AEW Return

– As previously reported, former AEW World Champion Hangman Page is expected to make his return to AEW TV soon. It was previously noted that there’s no confirmed date to return, but it’s expected to happen next month in early July. Fightful Select reported in an update today that as of this weekend, Hangman’s return is not expected to happen on this week’s edition of Dynamite, which is being held in Hangman’s home state.

This week’s Dynamite is being held at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia. Hangman hails from Virginia, which is likely leading to why fans are curious or speculating he might be returning this week.