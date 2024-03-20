Backstage Note on Hooded Figure From Last Night’s WWE NXT

– Fightful Select has an update who appeared as the hooded figure on last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV, who acted as a distraction during the Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes story. The figure pretended to be Carmelo Hayes so Hayes could attack Williams.

According to the report, NXT referee Darryl Sharma (aka Adrian Butler) was the hooded figure during the show. He also appeared to be wearing the same shoes during the event. You can see some photos and a video of the segment below.

Failure to protect yourself from repeated blows to the head will result in referee stoppage, and a loss via TKO. #WWENXT #wwe #UFC pic.twitter.com/T72oYDcvth — Darryl Sharma (@AdrianButlerWWE) March 20, 2024