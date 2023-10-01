– Fightful Select reports that indie wrestler Vinny Pacifico was backstage at tonight’s AEW Collision. While Pacifico was backstage, it’s reportedly unknown if AEW plans to use him in any capacity.

Pacifico has recently earned sponsorships with such brands as Bang Energy and G Fuel. Also, he recently made his NJPW debut. He’s previously appeared on AEW Dark, NXT, and ROH TV.