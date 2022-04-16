Backstage Note on Last-Minute Change Made to This Week’s WWE SmackDown

– According to a report by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, a last-minute booking change was made to last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. During the show, Rhea Ripley beat SmackDown Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi in a one-on-one match.

According to Sapp’s report, the matchup was originally supposed to feature Ripley vs. Naomi’s tag team partner, Sasha Banks. However, WWE opted to change Ripley’s opponent to Naomi as late as 7:00 pm EST yesterday (Apr. 15).