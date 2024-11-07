Backstage Note on Malakai Black’s AEW Contract Status

A new report has a backstage update on Malakai Black’s AEW contract status. As reported, Black lost a match to Adam Cole on tonight’s Dynamite, and it saw Black call for the finish and hug Cole after the match instead of the offered handshake. There was speculation online that the moment could be a send off of some kind for Black.

Fightful Select has not confirmed anything about the end of the match, and instead reported what they’ve heard from those in AEW about Black’s status. The word backstage in recent months was that Black could be done sometime toward the end of 2024 or in early 2025 if options were not exercised on AEW’s side. Again, this is the word backstage and nothing is confirmed.

Tony Khan mentioned back in 2022 that Black was under contract for five years, though the site reports that that period does include options years. Whatever the case, Black is not expected to be retiring.