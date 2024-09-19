– Fightful Select reports that a recent rumor circulating this week regarding Mercedes Mone having her own dressing room in AEW, while no one in the men’s division does, is inaccurate. The report notes that Chris Jericho and The Elite have their own dressing rooms. Also, former AEW stars Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes had their own dressing rooms, along with the now retired Sting. Darby Allin has spoken openly in the past how Sting would let him use his personal dressing room as well.

The rumor appears to have originated with Ringside News and Steve Carrier, writing that Mercedes Mone has her own private locker room and entourage at every AEW show, noting that Saraya is unhappy about Mone. The rumor also claims that Britt Baker has issues behind the scenes in AEW, with Mone being a rumored source of her frustrations.

As an editor’s note, the initial Ringside report does not mention other wrestlers in the men’s division not having the private locker room perk. While I’ve seen other websites and social media accounts citing this rumor, I couldn’t figure out if it came from Ringside News or somewhere else. Ringside’s report mentions it as a “major perk” for Mone and that the TBS Champion receiving this type of “preferential treatment” is rubbing some of her AEW colleagues “the wrong way.”