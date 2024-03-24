Backstage Note on More Matches Being Added to WrestleMania 40

– WrestleVotes reported last week that WWE is looking to add about four more matches for WrestleMania 40, and the working plan is to seven matches per night on the main show. WrestleMania 40 currently has 10 confirmed matches, so four more would put it 14 and approximately seven matches on each night. Fightful Select reports that when speaking to WWE sources about the rumors of adding four more matches, most of them mentioned that they figured adding around that amount was to be expected.

WWE has not yet confirmed when all the matches during the two-day event will take place. The Rock and Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1. Meanwhile, Night 2 will feature Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins facing Drew McIntyre.

WrestleMania 40 will take place over two nights on April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.