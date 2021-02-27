Backstage Note on NJPW Having Talent Sign NDA Agreements

A new report has details on NJPW having talent sign non-disclosure agreements at the recent NJPW Strong tapings. As reported on Wednesday, Marty Scurll was at the NJPW tapings and is said to have had an on-screen role. The report said that there wasn’t any extra secrecy around the appearance beyond non-disclosure agreements. According to Fightful Select, the company was not pleased with information leaking out from tapings and asked their roster not to talk about any of the inner workings regarding the show.

The site adds that several wrestlers are said to have gotten heat for talking about their time at NJPW Strong tapings and at the New Japan Dojo in Los Angeles. Several wrestlers they spoke to said that they weren’t too bothered by being asked to sign NDAs, because it was more about preventing spoilers from leaking out more than anything else. Any heat that was accrued by talent has been attributed to differences in culture between company and talent.