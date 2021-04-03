wrestling / News
Backstage Note on AEW Plans to Regain Women’s Viewing Audience
April 3, 2021 | Posted by
– According to Dave Meltzer on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer addressed any potential changes for AEW and NXT now that NXT is moving to Tuesday nights on April 13. As a result, AEW and NXT will no longer be running head-to-head on Wednesday nights. Meltzer stated the idea within AEW now is to try and regain the women’s audience.
Meltzer added that AEW’s plan to regain the women’s audience has nothing to do with NXT moving nights. Wednesday, April 7 will see the last night NXT and Dynamite run against each other.
