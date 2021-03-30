Backstage Note on Alleged $3 Million a Year Payout for Andrade in WWE

– As noted, Andrade spoke with Lucha Libre Online, and he spoke in-depth about his WWE career and release. At one point in the interview, Andrade reportedly commented that he was getting paid “three million per year” or “several million dollars per year” from WWE. The interview was conducted in Spanish, and these are based on other translations. Dave Meltzer addressed the alleged $3 million per year comments on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, speculation that Andrade actually meant $3 million over five years for a five-year contract would make more sense based on the WWE pay scale and what talents are actually making now. Meltzer stated on Andrade, “He wasn’t making $3 million a year.”

Meltzer added that Andrade wouldn’t have even been in the million-dollar-a-year payout bracket for WWE. Additionally, Meltzer added that there are a lot of people receiving up to a million dollars a years from WWE, but those are talents who are getting pushed on TV, which Andrade wasn’t at the time of his release.

The former NXT and WWE US champion reportedly told Hugo Savinovich (via translation by Carlos Toro): “I’ve been with WWE. I had a great contract with WWE, a great contract. Three million per year. Several million dollars per year, a lot more than plenty of guys coming up from NXT. I heard about some of those contracts. I made a lot more than those guys.”