– As previously reported, there was some controversy over what appeared to be a botched pinfall spot during Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins on WWE Monday Night Raw. Following Rollins hitting a Pedigree on Balor, it appears Balor might have kicked out too late, and the referee counted two when it looked like he should’ve counted three for the pinfall (see below). Fightful Select reported more details on the issue.

According to Fightful, the botch was due to a late kickout by Balor during the main event bout. It’s noted that there weren’t any issues backstage following the match. Additionally, Fightful reports that sources they spoke to backstage were happy with how the finish transpired during the match.

Also, Fightful reports that fans in the audience were not prompted to light up their cellphones or flashlights for the “Fireflies” during Raw. Last Monday marked the two-year anniversary of the late Bray Wyatt’s final WWE TV appearance on February 17, 2023.

After beating Finn Balor, Seth Rollins has now secured a spot in the men’s Elimination Chamber match at next month’s premium live event. He will be competing against CM Punk, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest for the upcoming matchup. WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto is scheduled for Saturday, March 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.