Backstage Note on Brock Lesnar Leaving After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown Angle

– As previously reported, Brock Lesnar received an indefinite suspension on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown after an in-ring segment and attack on Universal champion Roman Reigns. Lesnar took out his aggression on the suspension news on Adam Pearce. PWInsider reports that after his TV segment on SmackDown, Lesnar immediately left the building and left on his private plane to return home.

A WWE talent who was at last night’s SmackDown reportedly joked that Lesnar was likely back home before the rest of the roster returned to their hotel. It’s unknown when Brock Lesnar is going to appear next, but WWE is advertising him for the Royal Rumble in January 2022.