Backstage Note on Byron Saxton Calling Asuka vs. Nia Jax ‘WrestleMania Main Event Worthy’ on Raw
November 10, 2020
– According to a report by Fightful Select, Byron Saxton stating that last night’s Asuka vs. Nia Jax match on Raw being “WrestleMania main event worthy” was said to have been a scripted line that was instructed for him to say. Additionally, the report notes that the line was not ad-libbed Byron Saxton, and it was a “total directive” for him to call that came from WWE.
