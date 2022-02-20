wrestling / News
Backstage Note on Change to Omos Match on Last Week’s WWE Raw
February 20, 2022 | Posted by
– Fightful Select has an update on some changes that were made for last week’s Monday Night Raw TV taping. During the show, Omos squashed The Hurt Business (Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin) in a squash match.
Per the report, the match was originally written as Omos vs. Cedric Alexander. However, the match was changed to a handicap match with Benjamin added in at the last minute before the show.
