Backstage Note on Change to WrestleMania 37 Match With Bad Bunny

– As previously reported, the originally announced singles match between The Miz and Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37 was altered on last night’s episode of Raw. The matchup will now be a tag team match featuring The Miz and John Morrison facing Bad Bunny and Damian Priest as his tag team partner. Dave Meltzer addressed the change on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

The tag team bout was the expected match all along, and Meltzer reported this was the matchup that was planned from the beginning. However, some were surprised when it was announced as a singles match between only Bad Bunny and The Miz, without Damian Priest or John Morrison being involved.

According to Meltzer, he was informed in January by his WWE sources that this tag team match was the one being planned for WrestleMania 37. Meltzer then speculated that WWE likely wanted to advertise the celebrity matchup as a singles matchup for two weeks before switching it up to the originally planned tag team bout in the last week of buildup to the event.

Regardless, it’s now Bad Bunny and Damian Priest scheduled to take on The Miz and John Morrison on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37. The show will be broadcast on Saturday, April 10 on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.