Backstage Note on Chris Jericho Bump from June 30 Edition of AEW Dynamite

– Fightful Select has an update on the bump Chris Jericho took on the June 30 edition of AEW Dynamite. During the main event match between Sammy Guevara and MJF, Jericho left the broadcast booth in order to stop Shawn Spears from interfering in the match. However, Jericho was blindsided and assaulted by Wardlow.

After getting the drop on Chris Jericho, Wardlow tossed Jericho from a fan seating platform. Jericho hit the ringside mat area. Based on the bump, some fans apparently believed Jericho was supposed to go through the ringside timekeeper’s table, which he fell short of and rolled under after the bump.

According to Fightful’s report, AEW sources indicated that Jericho was never planned to go through the ringside table, and the spot was said to have been executed as planned. For reference, you can see a video clip of the moment in question below. The spot in question starts at about 6:30.