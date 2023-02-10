Backstage Note on Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman Segment From WWE RAW

One of the most praised segments from Monday’s episode of WWE RAW was between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes. They hyped up the match between Cody and Roman Reigns for Wrestlemania and talked about Dusty Rhodes’ history with Heyman.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the segment was different from what was originally planned, as Heyman wasn’t even booked for the show at one point. He was in Orlando because Brock Lesnar was, as Heyman is part of creative for segments involving Lesnar, Reigns or Ronda Rousey.

The segment was planned late last week, but what happened on RAW was different from that. The final segment was put together by Heyman and Rhodes. The idea was to make Rhodes vs. Reigns feel like the biggest match of the year, since it’s the main event of Wrestlemania.