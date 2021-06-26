wrestling / News

Backstage Note on Dark Match at WWE SmackDown Taping

June 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, Scarlett and Shotzi Blackheart worked a dark match at last night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. PWInsider has some more details on the dark match. According to the report, there was word backstage that both Scarlett and Blackheart will be working again at next week’s Raw TV taping, likely to work a match on WWE Main Event.

Karrion Kross also reportedly worked a dark match at last night’s TV taping against Slapjack.

Scarlett, Shotzi Blackheart, WWE Smackdown, Jeffrey Harris

