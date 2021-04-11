Backstage Note on Documentary Crew for WWE Superfan Vladimir Abouzeide at WrestleMania

– As previously reported, WWE announced that superfan Vladimir Abouzeide was given the first-ever WWE Superfan award. He’s also receiving his own documentary that will debut on Peacock later this summer. According to PWInsider, WWE had a film crew following the Abouzeide backstage last night.

Also, the film crew followed Abouzeide traveling from New York City to Tampa, Florida this weekend for the upcoming documentary. The upcoming film is called Superfan: The Story of Vladimir.