wrestling / News

Backstage Note on Documentary Crew for WWE Superfan Vladimir Abouzeide at WrestleMania

April 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Superfan: The Story of Vladimir

As previously reported, WWE announced that superfan Vladimir Abouzeide was given the first-ever WWE Superfan award. He’s also receiving his own documentary that will debut on Peacock later this summer. According to PWInsider, WWE had a film crew following the Abouzeide backstage last night.

Also, the film crew followed Abouzeide traveling from New York City to Tampa, Florida this weekend for the upcoming documentary. The upcoming film is called Superfan: The Story of Vladimir.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Superfan: the Story of Vladimir, WrestleMania, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading