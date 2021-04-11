wrestling / News
Backstage Note on Documentary Crew for WWE Superfan Vladimir Abouzeide at WrestleMania
April 11, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE announced that superfan Vladimir Abouzeide was given the first-ever WWE Superfan award. He’s also receiving his own documentary that will debut on Peacock later this summer. According to PWInsider, WWE had a film crew following the Abouzeide backstage last night.
Also, the film crew followed Abouzeide traveling from New York City to Tampa, Florida this weekend for the upcoming documentary. The upcoming film is called Superfan: The Story of Vladimir.
More Trending Stories
- Stephanie McMahon Explains Why Vince McMahon Dislikes Nodding and Sneezing
- Christian Cage On Biggest Differences With AEW & WWE, His Favorite WWE Match, Winning World Title
- Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose in Stunning Hall of Fame Outfits Top Best WrestleMania Week Instagram Photos
- Backstage Details On Whether John Cena, Brock Lesnar, & Goldberg Could Appear At WrestleMania 37