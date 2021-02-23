wrestling / News
Backstage Note on Drew McIntyre for Last Night’s Raw
February 23, 2021
– PWInsider reports that Drew McIntyre was backstage in attendance at last night’s edition of Raw. McIntyre did not appear during last night’s USA Network broadcast following his WWE Championship loss to The Miz at Elimination Chamber 2021.
While McIntyre won his Elimination Chamber match, he was later attacked by Bobby Lashley. The Miz was then able to capitalize on the beatdown and cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to beat McIntyre and win the title.
