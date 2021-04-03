Backstage Note on WWE Removing Elements for Hall of Fame Ceremony TV Broadcast

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman stated this week that there will be no inductors for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this year. Also, The Bella Twins revealed during their podcast that WWE informed them that they’d only have 3-5 minutes for their acceptance speeches. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported everything for this year’s Hall of Fame special was cut back a great deal.

This was reportedly done in order for the special to fit into its timeslot on Peacock more easily. This year’s Hall of Fame special will include induction ceremonies for both Class of 2020 and 2021. The Hall of Fame Class of 2020 induction ceremony was delayed from last year due to the pandemic. In the past, the Hall of Fame specials would run over their allotted time due to the acceptance speeches running longer than expected.

The WWE Hall of Fame 2020 and 2021 Induction Ceremonies special will be streaming on Peacock at 8:00 pm EST.