Backstage Note on Elayna Black Getting Pulled From GCW Fight Forever, WWE’s Involvement

– As previously reported, Elayna Black was pulled from her previously scheduled match against Joey Janela at GCW Fight Forever this month. The announcement was released the same day it revealed that she had signed with WWE, where she will be working under the name of Cora Jade. While this will likely not come as much of a surprise, per an update from Fightful Select, it was reportedly WWE’s call to pull her from the event and match up against Janela, who also currently works for AEW.

Elayna Black recently competed in the Women’s Dusty Classic tournament as Cora Jade. She teamed with Gigi Dolin in the first round against Candice LeRae & Indie Hartwell. GCW Fight Forever is set to be a 24-hour show running from January 29-30.