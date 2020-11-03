Backstage Note on Ending to Last Night’s Raw, How Ending Last Week Was Mis-Timed

– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the ending to last night’s episode of Raw. As previously reported, the ending to last week’s episode of Raw was cut off. The US broadcast for the show ended with Randy Orton landing shots on top of Drew McIntyre, and Orton and appeared to have the advantage. However, the broadcast continued in Canada, with Drew McIntyre gaining the upperhand and jamming a pen into Orton’s eye. According to Meltzer, the ending last week was mis-timed, which is why the US viewing audience didn’t get to see McIntyre beating up Orton more and using the pen.

This week’s show ended with Orton standing victorious over McIntyre with an RKO on McIntyre. According to Meltzer, the US broadcast for Raw was supposed to end with McIntyre gaining the edge over Orton last week. That explains why this week would’ve ended with Orton gaining the upper-hand instead. Had the USA Network audience seen the actual finish to last week’s Raw, it would’ve made more sense why Orton would’ve been standing tall over McIntyre this week. Unfortunately, WWE and USA Network mistiming the ending means the USA audience did not get to see the proper finish, which led into Orton’s advantage this week as retaliation.

However, while the show ended with Orton delivering an RKO on McIntyre, The Fiend’s laughter was heard as the show went off the air.