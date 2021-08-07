wrestling / News
Backstage Note on Expiration Date for Pete Dunne’s WWE Contract
August 7, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Pete Dunne is another NXT talent whose WWE contract is expected to expire soon. It was previously rumored that his contract is expected to expire after SummerSlam weekend later this month. Dave Meltzer shared more details on Dunne’s contract on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.
According to Meltzer, the date he was told that Dunne’s WWE contract expires is September 1. Dunne signed with WWE in early 2017.
