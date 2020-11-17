wrestling / News

Backstage Note on Impact Wrestling TV Tapings This Week

November 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling AXS TV Logo

PWInsider reports that the TV tapings for Impact Wrestling this week being held in Nashville will film content for the promotion taking them through the next month. So, it sounds like the tapings will provide them with enough content for the rest of 2020.

