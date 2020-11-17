wrestling / News
Backstage Note on Impact Wrestling TV Tapings This Week
November 17, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that the TV tapings for Impact Wrestling this week being held in Nashville will film content for the promotion taking them through the next month. So, it sounds like the tapings will provide them with enough content for the rest of 2020.
