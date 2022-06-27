Backstage Note On John Cena’s Return to RAW Tonight, Cena Comments

John Cena is set to return to WWE on RAW tonight to celebrate his 20th anniversary with WWE. The @WrestleVotes Twitter account reports that the locker room is excited for Cena’s return, noting that he is viewed as the “ultimate leader” backstage.

“Aside from the obvious business boost, I’m told the return of John Cena is as exciting for the locker room as it is for the fans. Cena is viewed as the ultimate leader, w/ his positive presence felt throughout the company when he’s around.”

Cena also took to Twitter to comment on his return tonight.

“What a long, strange trip it’s been…

Truckin’ down to #WWERaw LIVE from Laredo, TX. Celebrate with me, @WWE, and the #WWE Universe! We’re going to have some good Old Fashioned fun 🥃 TONIGHT!”

This will be Cena’s first televised appearance for WWE since last year’s Summerslam where he lost to WWE Champion Roman Reigns. Cena and Theory have been exchanging words online over the last few weeks, leading many to believe that the two will have a confrontation tonight. It is currently unknown if Cena’s appearance tonight is just a one-time appearance or if it will play into a larger storyline that sees him return to the ring.