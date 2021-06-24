wrestling / News
Backstage Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling (SPOILER)
June 24, 2021 | Posted by
– According to PWInsider, tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will be the previously announced tag team title match, with champions Violent by Design defending the belts against Satoshi Kojima and Eddie Edwards. AXS TV’s Impact programming begins at 7:00 pm ET with Before The Impact.
Impact Wrestling will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60 at 10:00 pm ET. Tonight’s episode will showcase Johnny Swinger. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight:
* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Violent by Design (c) vs. Satoshi Kojima & Eddie Edwards.
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susan
* Kiera Hogan vs. Rosemary
* Mahabali Shera & Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel & Petey Williams
* Before The Impact: Decay w/ Rosemary vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh
