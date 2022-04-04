wrestling / News
Backstage Note On Major Star At WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two (POTENTIAL SPOILER)
April 3, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Steve Austin is backstage at WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two tonight and is expected to appear on the show.
Austin made his return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 Night One, defeating Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match.
