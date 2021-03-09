Backstage Note on Mentality for Shane McMahon’s Angle With Braun Strowman From Raw

– As previously reported, Shane McMahon had a bizarre promo on last night’s Raw where he called Braun Strowman stupid. It was rumored that the idea behind the promo was to make Shane McMahon look “less likable” and get the fans behind Strowman for the future. Dave Meltzer commented on the angle on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, the mentality within WWE was for the creative team to “find a way to make Shane McMahon the heel.” Meltzer added on the booking of McMahon for the angle, “The idea is he’s just going to be a dick making fun of the dumb guy.”

Meltzer went on to state that WWE officials felt that this was the only way to go with the angle because they thought fans would be more naturally conditioning to cheer Shane McMahon against Braun Strowman. That’s apparently not what WWE wants out of the angle, so they are trying to book Shane as the heel vs. Braun as a babyface.