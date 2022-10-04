wrestling / News

Backstage Note on Montez Ford’s Medical Boot on WWE Raw

October 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Montez Ford Raw Image Credit: WWE

– You might have noticed during last night’s edition of WWE Raw that Montez Ford was wearing a medical boot during the show, leading to people believing he is likely injured. Fightful Select has an update on Ford’s medical brace. While it’s not yet confirmed if Ford is legitimately injured or not, the medical boot was reportedly brought in by the WWE prop department yesterday for Raw.

