wrestling / News
Backstage Note on Montez Ford’s Medical Boot on WWE Raw
October 4, 2022 | Posted by
– You might have noticed during last night’s edition of WWE Raw that Montez Ford was wearing a medical boot during the show, leading to people believing he is likely injured. Fightful Select has an update on Ford’s medical brace. While it’s not yet confirmed if Ford is legitimately injured or not, the medical boot was reportedly brought in by the WWE prop department yesterday for Raw.
More Trending Stories
- Dave Meltzer Says Young Bucks Didn’t Give Him Rumors About Colt Cabana
- Note On Creative Plans For Cody Rhodes Prior To His Recent Injury
- Carmella Says Explicit Video Circulating Online Was Altered, Woman In It Isn’t Her
- Lacey Evans in Pink, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week