Backstage Note on Plans for Randy Orton & Riddle Storyline

– As previously reported, Randy Orton returned last night on WWE Raw and delivered an RKO to his recent teammate, Riddle. In the main event, Riddle helped Orton beat AJ Styles. While Riddle attempted to embrace his tag team partner after the match, Orton eventually hit him with the RKO. While the match hasn’t officially been announced, Dave Meltzer stated on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that the original booking plan for Orton and Riddle had them challenging AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw tag team titles at SummerSlam later this month.

Additionally, Meltzer noted this was the original plan for Randy Orton and Riddle at this month’s event, unless it’s been changed in recent weeks, noting Orton’s attack on Riddle for last night’s show. WWE SummerSlam 2021 will be held on Saturday, August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.