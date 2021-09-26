Backstage Note on Recent Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair Matches Ahead of WWE Extreme Rules

– Fightful Select has an update on backstage expectations for tonight’s WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match with champ Becky Lynch defending her title against former champion Bianca Belair at WWE Extreme Rules 2021. According to the report, several WWE sources said they’re very happy with how Belair and Lynch’s earlier matches have been coming together. Lynch and Belair have been working singles matches against each other at house shows and dark matches for TV events ahead of their PPV match set for tonight.

Today’s F4WOnline.com Daily Update also noted that their house show matches been getting “strong reviews.” Lynch appeared as a surprise opponent for Belair at WWE SummerSlam last month and beat her in less than 30 seconds to capture the title.

WWE Extreme Rules 2021 happens later tonight at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. It will air live on Peacock in the US at 8:00 pm ET. It will be available on WWE Network everywhere else.