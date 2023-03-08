wrestling / News
Backstage Note on Reception to WWE Moving PLEs to Saturday
March 8, 2023 | Posted by
– In 2022, WWE began moving the company’s premium live events to Saturday, when pay-per-view events were usually held on Sunday for much of the company’s history. Fightful Select reports that WWE sources indicated that the reception to moving premium live events on Saturday has been positive.
Next month’s WrestleMania 39 will be held over two nights on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. The recently announced Backlash 2023 will be held on Saturday, May 6.
By comparison, AEW usually has been running their pay-per-view events on Sundays outside of football season.
More Trending Stories
- Bayley On Whose Idea Her Heel Turn Was, Why Fans Started To Turn On Her Beforehand
- Roxanne Perez Collapses, Stretchered Out After Defending Title At NXT Roadblock
- More Backstage Details on Vince McMahon at WWE Raw, Reactions to His Return, His New Mustache
- Backstage Update on This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony