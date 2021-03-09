Backstage Note on Surprises at AEW Revolution

– A report by Fightful Select has an update on the surprises AEW unveiled last Sunday at AEW Revolution. These included the debut of Christian Cage and also former Impact Wrestling star Ethan Page for the company. Also, Maki Itoh made live appearance as well.

Fightful reports that the surprises for AEW Revolution were known in Jacksonville, Florida throughout the weekend for the event. As previously reported, several talents in AEW reportedly knew Christian was going to be signed and making an appearance. However, the news on his signing was kept relatively quiet until Sunday’s event.

Additionally, Fightful noted that AEW had tentative plans in place in the event Maki Itoh wouldn’t be able to make it to the event due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Also, AEW will be conducting TV tapings this week through roughly Thursday, March 11.