Backstage Note on Tag Match Scheduled for AEW Dynamite Grand Slam (POSSIBLE SPOILER)

– As noted, Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki plan on issuing a challenge to Jon Moxley tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the plan coming out of tomorrow’s angle, which will lead to a tag team match at next week’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.

According to Meltzer, Suzuki and Archer issuing a challenge to Moxley will lead to the Suzuki-Gun stablemates teaming up against Moxley and Eddie Kingston for the Dynamite Grand Slam card. The match is being built off of Suzuki being angry over the preferential hometown treatment Jon Moxley received at last week’s Dynamite in Moxley’s hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. AEW cutting off Suzuki’s entrance music, “Kaze Ni Nare,” early has been infamously dubbed, “The Suzuki Incident.”

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam is set for September 22 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Here’s the current expected lineup:

* Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

* Brian Pillman Jr. vs. MJF

