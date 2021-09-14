wrestling / News
Backstage Note on Tag Match Scheduled for AEW Dynamite Grand Slam (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
– As noted, Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki plan on issuing a challenge to Jon Moxley tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the plan coming out of tomorrow’s angle, which will lead to a tag team match at next week’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.
According to Meltzer, Suzuki and Archer issuing a challenge to Moxley will lead to the Suzuki-Gun stablemates teaming up against Moxley and Eddie Kingston for the Dynamite Grand Slam card. The match is being built off of Suzuki being angry over the preferential hometown treatment Jon Moxley received at last week’s Dynamite in Moxley’s hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. AEW cutting off Suzuki’s entrance music, “Kaze Ni Nare,” early has been infamously dubbed, “The Suzuki Incident.”
AEW Dynamite Grand Slam is set for September 22 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Here’s the current expected lineup:
* Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston
* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes
* Brian Pillman Jr. vs. MJF
The legend @suzuki_D_minoru + his protege & longtime partner #LanceArcher were both furious about preferential hometown treatment @JonMoxley received last night at #AEWDynamite! We’ll hear from Suzuki-gun NEXT WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite, where they’ll issue a new challenge to Mox! pic.twitter.com/FXH8vdKLnN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 12, 2021
For reference of how long I’ve worked with @suzuki_D_minoru in #suzukigun this was @njpw1972 World Tag league 2011 when we won the tournament! So you could say we’ve been KILLING IT for a long time. And it’s about to get DEADLY in @AEW https://t.co/g0j7lF2GRh
— The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) September 12, 2021
