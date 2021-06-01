Backstage Notes on Plans for This Week’s AEW TV Tapings

– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that AEW will be taping three weeks worth of shows this Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5. Additionally, he said the tapings this week will include Kenny Omega defending his AEW World championship against Jungle Boy.

At Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Jungle Boy won the Casino Battle Royal in order to earn a title shot against Omega. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite is airing on Friday at 10:00 pm EST on TNT again this week and next week on June 11 due to the NBA Playoffs.