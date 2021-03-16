wrestling / News
Backstage Note on This Week’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
– Per PWInsider, AEW World champion Kenny Omega was in Nashville, Tennessee yesterday to work this week’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings. As noted, Omega will put his AEW title on the line against Impact Wrestling champion Rich Swann in a title vs. title match at Impact’s Rebellion pay-per-view event set for Saturday, April 24.
